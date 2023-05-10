Offshore strikes resume in dispute over pay and conditions
- Published
Hundreds of North Sea contactors have resumed strike action in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.
Unite union described the action as the biggest stoppage in a generation, with about 1,200 contractors involved.
The first 48-hour stoppage was last month. A fresh two-day action is now under way.
The workers represent several firms, and Unite said operators such as BP and Shell would be impacted by the industrial action.
The action includes deck crew, scaffolders, crane operators and pipefitters.
Unite industrial officer John Boland said: "We are witnessing the biggest wave of industrial action in a generation in the offshore sector."
In a statement, Stork - one of the firms involved - said it was encouraging all those involved in the dispute to reach a solution that protected employment opportunities as well as operational continuity.
"We respect the right for peaceful and planned strike action," Stork added.