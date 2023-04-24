Mackie's crisps rebranded as Taylors after buyout
- Published
One of Scotland's best-known crisp brands - Mackie's - is taking on a new name, following a company buyout.
Mackie's crisps and popcorn products are being rebranded as Taylors by owners Taylors Snacks.
The new branding will be seen on supermarket shelves across the country from next month.
The move comes after the Perthshire-based Taylor family bought out ice cream producer Mackie's of Scotland's share in Mackie's at Taypack last year.
The two companies had run it as a joint venture since 2009.
James Taylor, managing director of Taylors Snacks, said: "Showcasing our new image is a massive milestone for us at Taylors Snacks.
"The upcoming summer brings with it massive opportunity for Taylors Snacks.
"Not only will our colourful crisp packets hit the shelves in the coming weeks, but we're set to continue to grow our team and expand our product ranges within the market."
In September, Taylors Snacks took over major popcorn maker South Yorkshire Foods, as part of a growth drive.