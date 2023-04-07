North Sea strikes by 1,300 offshore workers to go ahead
More than 1,300 offshore workers are to stage a 48-hour strike over pay.
Unite Scotland said dozens of oil and gas platforms would be "brought to a standstill" by the co-ordinated walkout from April 24.
The union is involved in separate disputes with North Sea firms, but workers will strike at the same time.
Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: "There's no question that contractors and operators can easily afford to give a decent pay rise."
Workers taking action include electrical, production and mechanical technicians in addition to deck crew, scaffolders crane operators, pipefitters, platers and riggers.
The five companies hit will be Bilfinger UK Limited, Petrofac Facilities Management, Stork Technical Services, Sparrows Offshore Services, and Worley Services UK Limited.
Ms Graham added: "The scale of corporate greed in the offshore sector has to be challenged.
"1,350 offshore workers will now take part in an unprecedented tsunami of industrial action over 48 hours with hundreds more set to join them.
"Unite will support all our members every step of the way in this fight for better jobs, pay and conditions."
Around 700 offshore workers at Bilfinger will walk out, along with more than 360 at Stork, 150 at Sparrows Offshore Services and about 100 more at Petrofac and Worley Services.
John Boland, Unite industrial officer, added: "This is not exclusively about pay but also working rotas, holidays, and offshore safety.
"The workforce has been taken for granted for years but now their value will be acutely felt when strike action will bring dozens of platforms to a standstill."