Harbour Energy to shed 350 UK onshore jobs, blaming windfall tax
- Published
The UK's largest oil and gas producer has told staff it expects to shed 350 UK onshore jobs, blaming the UK government's windfall tax.
Harbour Energy has been carrying out a review of its operations since January, after warning that it was re-assessing its future activity in the UK.
The vast majority of its 1,200 UK onshore staff are based in Aberdeen.
A statement from the company said it was working hard to mitigate the impact of the workforce reduction.
The statement said: "When we announced the review, we said that as a result of the energy profits levy, which results in an effective tax rate of 75% in the UK regardless of the level of oil and gas prices in the market or realised, we have had to reassess our future activity level in the UK," the company said.
"At our full year results in March, we explained this would 'lead to a significant reduction in our UK workforce'.
"We are working hard to mitigate the impact of this reduction, by for example, a recruitment freeze and opening a voluntary redundancy scheme. These figures do not include UK-based corporate and international roles, which are still being reviewed.
"Nor do they include our offshore organisation, where we expect the impact to be significantly lower. We are very conscious of the impact of this news on our people, and we are carrying out the review fairly and with consideration for everyone who is affected."
How does the windfall tax work?
Energy firm profits have soared recently, initially due to rising demand after Covid restrictions were lifted, and then because Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised energy prices.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak introduced the 25% Energy Profits Levy when he was chancellor.
In the autumn, current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced it would increase to 35% from January 2023, and run until March 2028. It was previously due to finish at the end of 2025.
The levy applies to profits made from extracting UK oil and gas, but not from other activities - such as refining oil and selling petrol and diesel on forecourts.