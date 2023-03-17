Morton's Rolls to restart production after rescue
- Published
Production is to restart at Scottish bakery Morton's Rolls on Sunday after the firm was bought out of administration by a consortium.
About 110 workers - nearly half of the previous workforce - are being recalled to work immediately after being made redundant earlier this week.
Morton's was bought by investors PVL after talks with HMRC, administrators and the Scottish government.
PVL said it was confident it could turn the company's fortunes around.
Morton's ceased production on 3 March after suffering financial difficulties.
The company attributed its problems to the Covid pandemic and the rise in energy prices "exacerbated by contractual obligations to large supermarkets".
PVL representative John McIlvogue said: "This is a bittersweet moment for me, for the people who work here and for the wider community that relies on the jobs this factory provides.
"None of us wanted the past couple of weeks to unfold in the way that they have, but it has been entirely outwith our control.
"The important thing now is that Morton's is back in action, we've got the workforce back on the production line, and we're ready to start producing our famous rolls that the good people of Glasgow have been crying out for."
PVL said it planned to expand the number of jobs in the "short, medium to long term "if the right support is available".
Redundancy notices had been sent out on Monday by a provisional liquidator from FRP Advisory, who was appointed last week after the the firm ceased trading.
Morton's Rolls was originally founded by Bob Morton and Jim Clarke in 1965 at their bakery near Drumchapel, in the west of Glasgow.
Over the years, Morton's expanded its product range to include savoury products such as pies and bridies, and sweet offerings including apple turnovers and doughnuts.