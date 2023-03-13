First Bus workers in Glasgow and Aberdeen secure pay deal
Glasgow and Aberdeen bus depot workers have secured a pay rise of up to 9.5%.
Bidvest Noonan workers, contracted to clean and refuel buses for First Bus in the two cities, will receive a minimum pay rise of 8%.
More than 100 cleaners, fuellers and shunters were due to take strike action at both depots between 1 and 4 March, before receiving a new offer at the last minute.
The workforce had previously rejected a 2% pay offer backdated to 2022.
As part of the pay deal, Glasgow workers have also secured free bus passes.
The last-minute offer was made on 28 February.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Bidvest Noonan workers have secured a wage rise at least four times higher than what the company was originally offering.
"It was achieved only through the threat of industrial action which our members were fully prepared to take.
"It's another win for Unite, securing better jobs, pay and conditions for our members."
The contract workers in both cities were outsourced by First Bus in Glasgow in 2016, and and in Aberdeen in December 2020.