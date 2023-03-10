Oil and gas contractors to strike over pay
Oil and gas contractors on a series of North Sea platforms have voted to take strike action.
Unite the union said about 150 Sparrows Offshore Services workers would take action across more than 20 platforms in a dispute over pay.
The strike action will hit a number of major operators including Apache, Shell, and Harbour Energy.
A further 50 Sparrows workers have already backed strike action on BP platforms in a separate pay dispute.
Unite claims the strikes could potentially shut down dozens of platforms.
A series of one-day strikes planned by Unite members at the BP platforms is set to start on 29 March and run until 7 June.
Unite General Secretary, Sharon Graham, said: "The oil and gas industry is overflowing with record profits. Yet, the workforce is seeing next to nothing coming into their pay packets or through improved terms and conditions.
"Unite will support our Sparrows members every step of the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions."