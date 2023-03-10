Sturgeon vows action to save threatened Morton's Rolls
- Published
Scotland's first minister has vowed to do "everything possible" to try to save troubled bakery Morton's Rolls.
Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs ministers would see whether a rescue package could be put together that would allow the Drumchapel-based company to remain in business.
Morton's stopped trading a week ago, putting about 250 jobs at risk.
It is understood Business Minister Ivan McKee has met a representative from a consortium of potential investors.
At First Minister's Questions on Thursday, Labour MSP Paul Sweeney asked Ms Sturgeon if she would commit her government and its agencies to "doing everything in their power to save Morton's, save skilled jobs in a depressed area and ensure that this household name can prosper for decades to come".
'Deeply concerned'
She replied: "I commit to doing everything possible to try to preserve Morton's Rolls and the jobs of the people who depend on the company.
"Like everybody else, I was deeply concerned to hear of the company's decision last week to cease trading.
"In my pre-politics life, I worked in Drumchapel, and I know how important such a company is to the people and sense of community there. Morton's is an iconic Scottish brand."
She added: "Working with Glasgow City Council, the Scottish government will do everything that we possibly can to see whether there is a rescue package that will allow the company to continue trading and making the contribution that it has made for some time to the community of Drumchapel."
The Companies House website states that there is an "active proposal to strike off" the firm.
Morton's Rolls accounts for the year to 31 March 2022 were required to be filed by 31 December and are now overdue.
For the year to the end of March 2021, the company reported a loss of £262,00 on turnover of more than £11.8m.
The BBC has approached Morton's for comment.