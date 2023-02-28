First Bus strike in Glasgow and Aberdeen suspended
- Published
Contract workers at First Bus depots in Glasgow and Aberdeen have suspended planned strike action after receiving a new pay offer.
More than 100 cleaners, fuellers and shunters with Bidvest Noonan were due to take industrial action at both depots from Wednesday until Saturday.
The union Unite said a ballot would be held on the new offer from the company.
It added that if this offer were to be rejected, members would go on strike from 8 March.
The action was planned after Bidvest Noonan workers rejected a 2% pay offer backdated to 2022.
Unite industrial officer Wendy Dunsmore said: "Our members have stood firm in the run-up to industrial action, and this has caused the employer to come back around the table and make a new pay offer.
"It is now up to our members to decide if they believe this is sufficient."
First Bus said last week it was "assisting Bidvest Noonan to find an agreement that is mutually beneficial to all".