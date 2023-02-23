Hundreds of e-bikes up for sale after firm folds
Hundreds of e-bikes have been put up for sale following the collapse of a Dundee-based hire company.
The move comes after provisional liquidators from FRP Advisory were appointed to wind up Ride-on Scotland.
The company's entire fleet has been put on the market, including 200 e-bikes located in Dundee and 300 at its Leicester base.
Charging systems, software and maintenance systems have also been put up for sale.
Founded in 2018, Ride-on Scotland was bought by Enzen Ltd in 2020.
Dundee City Council and Leicester City Council had awarded contracts to Ride-on to operate the services.
FRP Advisory said the business had suffered "unsustainable working capital and cash flow problems" due to a lack of investment.
Ride-on and its operations in Dundee and Leicester have now ceased trading and all nine employees have been made redundant.
Joint provisional liquidator Callum Carmichael said: "We will shortly be selling a modern fleet of urban hire e-bikes and infrastructure that would appeal to an existing operator or an entrepreneur looking to enter the growing urban e-bike hire market."