Highland engineering firm plans 500 jobs after funding boost
- Published
An engineering firm has said it expects to create up to 500 jobs after securing £2.8m from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) for a research and development project.
Ross-shire Engineering (RSE) plans to invest £14m in developing sustainable water treatment technology.
The Muir of Ord-based company aims to create the new jobs over the next three years.
It already employs more than 800 people in Scotland.
The HIE funding will contribute to the costs of establishing a dedicated R&D hub focused on creating "innovative" water treatment solutions for worldwide commercialisation.
It is looking to produce a new filtration system for natural organic matter that meets the UK's regulation standards.
The company is forecasting up to 300 new jobs in manufacturing and delivery, and a further 200 engineering, technical and project roles.
The posts will include senior roles, apprenticeships and graduate positions.
About £1.1m of the HIE funding is being awarded through the Scottish government's Green Jobs Fund.
'Well-paid local jobs'
James Gibbs, HIE area manager for the Inner Moray Firth area, said the project would enable RSE to better meet the demands of both the UK and overseas markets.
He added: "Significantly, it will safeguard employment and create new well-paid local jobs in an industry that aims for greater environmental sustainability, as well as improving RSE's business performance from the capital investment."
Allan Dallas, RSE's water technologies director, said: "Engineering talent based in the Highlands are already leading a revolution in the way that water companies build treatment plants across the UK.
"Future engagement with HIE, and The University of The Highlands and Islands and stakeholders is a key strategic move to ensure that RSE continues to push the boundaries of technology and move into international markets."