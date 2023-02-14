Employment rate in Scotland hits record high
- Published
The employment rate in Scotland hit a record high in the last three months of 2022, according to new figures.
The Office for National Statistics estimates that 76.6% of people aged 16-64 had a job between October and December last year.
It marks a 2.4 percentage point increase on the figure for the same period in 2021, and it compares to a UK-wide employment rate of 75.6%.
The statistics also show pay is rising at the fastest rate in over 20 years.
But it is still failing to keep up with rising prices.
The ONS Labour force survey reveals that 2.7million people aged over 16 were in employment in Scotland towards the end of 2022.
There has been a slight drop in the number of people who are "economically inactive" or unemployed.
About 93,000 (3.3%) of over 16s are unemployed, about 5,000 fewer than the previous three months and 19,000 fewer than October - December 2021.
And 717,000 (20.8%) people aged between 16 and 64 were economically inactive, which means they have not sought work in the last four weeks or are unable to start work in the next two weeks.
That figure has dropped by 58,000 (1.8% percentage points) since the same period last year.
'Turbulent economic circumstances'
Employment Minister Richard Lochhead said the high employment rate for 16-64 year olds and for women were welcome.
"The employment rate in Scotland remains high despite the turbulent economic circumstances including the continued impact of Brexit, high inflation and the cost-of-living crisis," he said.
Mr Lochhead added certain sectors still faced recruitment challenges.
He said: "The Scottish government is doing all it can to work with businesses and organisations to alleviate them.
"The UK government holds key powers over migration, visas and key parts of employment law and I repeat my calls for UK ministers to establish a joint taskforce on labour market shortages."