Balfour Beatty wins £90m Fife College campus contract
- Published
Balfour Beatty has been awarded a contract worth about £90m for the design and construction of a new learning campus in Dunfermline.
The campus will house teaching facilities and learning spaces for students, staff and business clients.
It will bring together about 4,500 school pupils and college students from Fife College, St Columba's RC High School and Woodmill High School.
The contract was awarded by Fife College.
Balfour Beatty has committed to ensuring that 50% of its workforce will be made up of people from the surrounding area.
Main construction is scheduled to start later this month.
Balfour Beatty said it would employ about 400 workers at peak construction, including a number of apprentices and graduates.
The firm currently employs 2,000 people across Scotland.