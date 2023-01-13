Diageo workers in Leven to launch strike action over pay
- Published
Engineering workers at whisky giant Diageo's bottling plant in Fife are set to launch a series of strikes in a dispute over pay.
Unite said action would begin in Leven on Saturday for 48 hours, with further stoppages planned until 3 April.
The union said the dispute was over a lower rate of pay being introduced for new starts.
Diageo, whose portfolio includes Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff, has been approached for comment.
In a statement, the trade union claimed some of its engineering members were set to lose about 6% of their pay at a time when Diageo's operating profits had risen sharply.
Unite regional officer Bob Macgregor said Diageo's proposals were "completely unacceptable".
He said: "The reason why Diageo is able to generate billions in profits is because of the skilled work of its workforce.
"Our engineering members who keep the bottling plant safe to operate at Leven have been left with no choice but to take a stand against Diageo.
"The strike action will continue until they get what they deserve."