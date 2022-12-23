Online fashion retailer Atterley falls into administration
- Published
Online fashion retailer Atterley has fallen into administration for the second time.
An announcement on the Atterley website said the company had ceased to trade.
Brian Milne and David McGinness of French Duncan have been appointed as joint provisional liquidators of Atterley.com Retail Limited.
Atterley first fell into administration in 2016 before being resurrected by Mike Welch, founder of tyre retailer Blackcircles.com.
An investment vehicle he set up bought Atterley's intellectual property assets.
Edinburgh-based Atterley allowed independent fashion retailers to sell goods online via a global trading platform.
Three years ago, Mr Welch said there were "no limits" to the company's growth in the coming years.
He said then that he was concentrating on working with independent clothing retailers, and planned to develop his own label.
It is understood that a formal redundancy consultation with employees has been launched.