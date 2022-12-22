Offshore workers begin new 48-hour strike
- Published
About 170 workers across several North Sea installations have begun a new 48-hour strike.
The Unite union said the dispute with Petrofac over pay on its Repsol Sinopec facilities was getting "increasingly bitter".
Unite said the action was due to "unacceptable" offers.
Petrofac said it was working to ensure there was no increased risk to safety or the environment during periods of industrial action.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Petrofac Repsol workers across the various installations are taking this latest action due to a series of unacceptable pay offers.
"Unite's members are watching offshore oil and gas giants mount up eye-watering profits."
Petrofac said in a statement it was "disappointing" that employees working on Repsol Sinopec assets had rejected its offer.
Repsol Sinopec said: "We continually review the remuneration of our offshore workforce and support fair compensation aligned with the market."
Meanwhile, Unite said members at Petrofac's BP installations would also begin another two-day strike next Thursday in an ongoing dispute over rotas.
BP said: "Our focus remains on the safety of our workforce and operations offshore."