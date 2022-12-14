Black Friday provides welcome boost for Scottish retailers
Black Friday came to the rescue of Scottish retailers last month as shoppers sought seasonal bargains, according to an industry report.
The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) found total sales in Scotland increased year-on-year by 8%.
However, it stressed that a portion of the growth reflected rising prices rather than increased volumes.
Food sales rose 12.5%, while non-food was boosted by sales of colder-weather clothing and early Christmas gifting.
SRC deputy head Ewan MacDonald Russell said sales rose by 0.6% in real terms as consumers took advantage of the "plethora of deals" around Black Friday.
He said: "In contrast to last year where Christmas shopping happened earlier, it appears consumers were waiting for November promotions and discounting to galvanise them into shops.
"These figures will give retailers a smidgen of hope as we enter December's make-or-break trade.
"However, that optimism is heavily tempered by the reality that household incomes remain significantly squeezed under the pressure of rising food and energy bills."
'Right direction'
KPMG's UK head of retail, Paul Martin, said things had "moved in the right direction for Scottish retailers".
He added: "For some struggling retailers already hit hard as consumer confidence and spending declines, and costs continue to rise, the next few weeks could be critical to their survival."
This week Chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned that the UK economy would get worse before it got better.
According to official figures, the economy contracted by 0.3% between August and October as soaring prices hit businesses and households.
The Bank of England recently said the UK was facing its longest downturn since records began.