Shops asked to halt mafia-themed Scotch whisky orders
Regulators have asked UK retailers to stop placing orders for a Sicilian mafia-themed Scotch whisky.
The call by the Portman Group, which regulates the UK's alcohol sector, came after it found that Polish firm Bartex Bartol had breached rules over its "Cosa Nostra" product.
It said the packaging was likely to cause "serious and widespread offence".
The regulator added that its findings were in "the context of rising gun crime in the UK".
It found that the product's bottle, which is shaped like a Thompson submachine gun - commonly known as a Tommy gun - created "a direct link between the drink and a dangerous weapon".
In issuing a retailer alert bulletin, the Portman Group said: "The panel considered that a Tommy gun was often used in depictions of historical organised crime syndicates, and while a Tommy gun was not a contemporary gun, the average consumer would recognise it as a firearm.
"Therefore, the panel considered that the shape of the bottle created a clear link between the drink and a dangerous weapon which was wholly inappropriate for an alcoholic drink."
Text on the packaging states "post proelia praemia", which translates as "after the battle, comes the reward".
The Portman Group said the product was found to have "a direct association with violent, aggressive, dangerous and illegal behaviour, and caused serious and widespread offence".
Nicola Williams, chairwoman of the group's independent complaints panel, said: "In light of rising gun crime in the UK, it is deeply irresponsible of an alcohol producer to glamorise firearms and market a product in this form.
"I hope Bartex Bartol takes note that such products are completely unacceptable."
The finding comes after Italy's largest agricultural trade group, Coldiretti, condemned the Cosa Nostra product for associating itself with the Sicilian mafia.
In 2014, Portman Group issued a retailer alert bulletin against Bartex Bartol for its product Red Army Vodka.
It concluded then that its packaging was "unacceptable for an alcoholic drink because they suggested an association with violent and dangerous behaviour".
Bartex Bartol, which did not respond to the complaint, has been approached for comment.