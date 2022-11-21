Plans lodged for Europe's largest EV charging hub in Edinburgh
Plans have been submitted for a major Scottish office development with the largest electric car charging hub in Europe.
Proposals for Edinburgh Green include almost 800 electric vehicle (EV) charging points, which would be available for community use.
The Energy Superhub Oxford is currently the largest in Europe with more than 400 points.
The Edinburgh Green plans include more than 800,000 sq ft of office space.
The campus-style development, based at the existing site of Drummond House and the Younger Building in Edinburgh Park, will also have a multi-purpose pavilion surrounded by landscaped grounds and a pond.
Edinburgh Green is being brought forward by Shelborn Asset Management, who purchased the site from NatWest Group in 2021.
Shelborn said the development would be able to house more than 7,000 employees.
According to its plans, an initial 170 EV points will be installed, with a further 595 enabled for future use.
The EV points, which will be available to the public at evenings and weekends, will be part of a wider transport mobility hub, including car club access, public transport links and cycle parking.
'Sustainability at heart'
Shelborn director Brian Rabinowitz said: "Sustainability will be at the heart of this development, which promises to be a game-changer by transforming the common perception of what an office workspace should look like.
"As Edinburgh's market continues to grow post-pandemic, public and private sector occupiers are demanding a better-quality workspace which gives their employees better places to work.
"Edinburgh Green is seeking to respond directly to this, creating a new kind of workspace that optimises a well-connected brownfield site, complete with all the amenities and functionality demanded by both employer and employee alike."
If granted planning permission, construction works are expected to begin next summer, with opening slated for 2026.