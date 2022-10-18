Co-op coffin factory workers to launch strike action
- Published
Staff based at the Co-op's only UK coffin manufacturing factory are set to launch strike action in a pay dispute.
Unite said about 50 craft workers at the Co-op Funeralcare facility in Bogmoor Place, Glasgow, had overwhelmingly rejected a pay offer.
The strike action is due to run between 31 October and 7 November.
Co-op Funeralcare, one of the UK's biggest funeral directors, said the strike would have "no impact on our ability to support bereaved families".
Unite said the industrial action would bring production at the factory to a complete stop.
It added that the Co-op's pay offer was "less than half that of the current real rate of living cost".
Unite industrial officer Willie Thomson said: "Co-op Funeralcare have left our members with no option but to take strike action as they have failed to table an acceptable wage offer.
"We have given negotiations every opportunity to resolve this dispute but the Co-op are failing to recognise the cost of living crisis."
'Fair pay increase'
In a statement, Co-op Funeralcare said: "Our colleagues at our Glasgow coffin factory are a hugely valued part of our Co-op, and following ongoing discussions with Unite we are disappointed that we have not been able to reach an agreement about pay.
"In spite of the difficult trading environment, we have offered all of our colleagues at the coffin factory a fair pay increase.
"We are confident that the combined base pay and production bonus for roles within the Coffin factory remain highly competitive."
It added: "We would like to provide full reassurance that the strike has no impact on our ability to support bereaved families and we are able to maintain a strong supply of coffins."