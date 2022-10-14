Strike called off at bus maker Alexander Dennis after pay deal reached

ADL site at CamelonGoogle
Hundreds of workers at ADL's Falkirk site launched strike action last month

Strike action at bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis (ADL) has been called off after a deal was reached over pay.

Hundreds of workers at the company's Falkirk plant launched a wave of strikes last month after negotiations broke down.

But the Unite union said on Friday that its members at the site had accepted a "significantly improved" pay offer of 7.7%.

The company has been approached for comment.

Unite, which represents more than 400 coach builders and spray painters at ADL, said the company had also made a commitment to introduce a new bonus structure next year.

Unite industrial officer Pat Egan said: "Unite is pleased to have secured a wage deal for our members at ADL.

"Our members stood strong and forced the employer back to the negotiating table.

"We have also secured a number of further commitments from ADL, including a new bonus structure, which will further boost take-home pay."

ADL was acquired by Canada-based New Flyer Industries (NFI) Group in 2019.

More on this story

Related Topics