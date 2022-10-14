Strike called off at bus maker Alexander Dennis after pay deal reached
Strike action at bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis (ADL) has been called off after a deal was reached over pay.
Hundreds of workers at the company's Falkirk plant launched a wave of strikes last month after negotiations broke down.
But the Unite union said on Friday that its members at the site had accepted a "significantly improved" pay offer of 7.7%.
The company has been approached for comment.
Unite, which represents more than 400 coach builders and spray painters at ADL, said the company had also made a commitment to introduce a new bonus structure next year.
Unite industrial officer Pat Egan said: "Unite is pleased to have secured a wage deal for our members at ADL.
"Our members stood strong and forced the employer back to the negotiating table.
"We have also secured a number of further commitments from ADL, including a new bonus structure, which will further boost take-home pay."
ADL was acquired by Canada-based New Flyer Industries (NFI) Group in 2019.