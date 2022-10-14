Whisky industry supplier to build Gartcosh 'superfactory'
A major supplier to the Scotch whisky industry is set to build a £36m "superfactory" in North Lanarkshire.
The move by Guala Closures is expected to secure the jobs of more than 400 staff working at its existing sites in Bridge of Allan and Kirkintilloch.
Under the plans, they will be relocated to a new 220,000 sq ft plant at Gartcosh.
The bottle cap supplier's investment includes a £3.3m grant from Scottish Enterprise.
Construction of the factory at Gartcosh Business Interchange is due to start next month. It is expected to be completed by the end of December 2023, with operations due to begin from January 2024.
Guala is the only manufacturer of closures to the whisky industry in Scotland.
It also produces bottle-pouring mechanisms for customers including Diageo, Chivas and Edrington.
The company's general manager for Scotland, Ken Moran, said the plans confirmed Guala's commitment to developing one of its largest markets.
He said: "The new plant will benefit from investment in innovative technology, enhancing productivity, process capability, closure functionality, and importantly, to contribute to the delivery of the group's sustainability strategy and core objectives."
The Scottish government's business minister Ivan McKee said: "Guala are critical to the whisky industry here in Scotland.
"This investment in particular will safeguard 400 jobs in the industry as well as have a positive impact on the Scotch whisky supply chain in Scotland."