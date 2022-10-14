Ardbeg owner The Glenmorangie Company buys Islay hotel
- Published
The owners of Islay-based Ardbeg Distillery have bought a well-known hotel on the island.
The Glenmorangie Company, which is part of the LVMH group, purchased the Islay Hotel for an undisclosed sum.
The company said the move would allow it to "create another world-class whisky and hospitality experience" on Islay.
Situated in Port Ellen, the hotel overlooks the bay, harbour, marina and two beaches.
The hotel underwent an extensive rebuild before its opening 11 years ago.
Previous owner Roland Worthington-Eyre, who developed the hotel, said: "The dream was to rebuild the Islay Hotel which had been closed for 20 years and I am really happy that was achieved."
A spokeswoman for The Glenmorangie Company said: "We are investing in the future of Ardbeg's island home by purchasing the Islay Hotel.
"By bringing the hotel under our ownership, we will be able to create another world-class whisky and hospitality experience on Islay, offering outstanding accommodation, food and drink to residents, tourists and Ardbeg fans alike.
"The Islay Hotel already has a wonderful reputation for hospitality, and we intend to spend some time developing our knowledge and understanding of the hotel before confirming any new offerings."