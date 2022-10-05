Former whisky shop worker returns to buy company
- Published
A Scotch whisky entrepreneur is buying the business that launched his career in the spirits industry.
Iain McClune has agreed to purchase the firm behind Edinburgh-based whisky merchant Royal Mile Whiskies (RMW) for an undisclosed sum.
Mr McClune started at the retailer as a sales assistant in 2006 while studying at university.
He later became manager of the business before founding Perth-based auction platform Whisky Auctioneer in 2013.
The purchase of RMW's parent company, Dormant Distillery Company, includes two other businesses - Drinkmonger and The Cigar Box.
The acquisition is being made through Mr McClune's investment company Vintage Saga, which includes Whisky Auctioneer, Wine Auctioneer, Rum Auctioneer and Bright Spirits.
Royal Mile Whiskies, Drinkmonger and The Cigar Box will all be retained, owned and operated in Scotland as part of the deal.
Mr McClune becomes the second former employee of Royal Mile Whiskies to return as owner of the business.
Dormant Distillery Company (DDC) founder Keir Sword purchased the shop in 1997, having worked there for several summers in his student days in the mid-1990s.
Mr Sword said: "As a former employee who myself returned to buy Royal Mile Whiskies, it is greatly satisfying to pass the baton on to one of our own, who shares my vision for the business and I trust to carry on our values."
Mr McClune said he was "excited" to be part of the team at DDC again.
As part of Vintage Saga, DDC will continue to operate independently from other businesses within the group.
Arthur Motley, who has worked alongside Mr Sword for more than 20 years, will become DDC's managing director.