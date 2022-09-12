Workers at Falkirk bus maker ADL to strike over pay
- Published
Hundreds of workers at Scottish bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis (ADL) are to launch a wave of strikes, after rejecting a pay offer.
The union Unite said about 400 coach builders and spray painters would stage industrial action from Tuesday until Friday.
A second round is due to start on 3 October and last until 14 October.
The company, which has bases in Camelon and Larbert, said it was disappointed that industrial action was going ahead.
According to the union, the company's latest proposal was a 4% rise from April to October, which would then increase to 6.6% from October.
Unite said the offer represented "a significant real terms pay cut" in the face of rapidly rising inflation.
It highlighted ADL's "healthy order book", after the company won contracts to manufacture 172 green buses through a second round of the Scottish government's £40.5m Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme.
Unite industrial officer Pat Egan said: "Unite has engaged ADL in direct talks for months now to find a resolution to this pay dispute.
"However, despite having a very healthy order book, the company refuse to make our members an offer which their world-class work deserves.
"Our members have been forced by the company to take this strike action and they will continue to take action until the company sees sense."
A spokeswoman for Alexander Dennis said: "We are disappointed that the unions representing our Camelon factory have not accepted our latest offer and that they will be continuing their plans for industrial action.
"This action comes despite our sincere and best efforts to reach a fair and reasonable agreement."
ADL was acquired by Canada-based New Flyer Industries (NFI) Group in 2019.