Brown-Forman to invest £30m in GlenDronach Distillery
US spirits giant Brown-Forman is to invest more than £30m in its GlenDronach Distillery in Aberdeenshire.
The company said the investment would more than double its capacity, enabling it to meet growing global demand.
This is the second phase of investment by Brown-Forman in the distillery in recent years.
In 2020, it renovated its visitor centre, adding a new tasting room, whisky bar, lounge and retail space.
The new investment includes the restoration of the former maltings building as a working production area. All existing buildings and the courtyard will remain.
The company said the three-year phased project would also "improve operational energy efficiencies" at the distillery, which was established in 1826.
Distillery manager Laura Tolmie said: "I'm delighted that this significant investment in the long-term future of the distillery is secured, preserving our rich heritage whilst ensuring we can meet the increasing demand for The GlenDronach at home and around the world."