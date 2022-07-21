Jobs lost as Dalkeith home improvement firm collapses
A Midlothian building and home improvement firm has ceased trading, with the loss of 51 jobs.
Provisional liquidators from FRP Advisory were called in after Dalkeith-based Terry Healy Group suffered "unsustainable cash flow problems".
The liquidators said the collapse was caused by a range of issues including soaring labour and raw material costs, contract delays and slow payments.
Founded in 2014, the group provided services to trade and domestic clients.
The company also supplied windows and doors and operated a 24-hour emergency repairs and maintenance service.
FRP partner Callum Carmichael said: "Terry Healy Group had grown rapidly into one of the high profile and respected multi-trades home improvement businesses in the east of Scotland.
"Unfortunately, the business has been unable to overcome very serious financial problems and closure was the only option."