Mackie's at Taypack to change brand after share buyout
Scottish crisp maker Mackie's at Taypack is to change its brand after buying out its joint venture partner's shares in the business.
The move marks the end of a long-standing collaboration between the Perthshire-based company and ice cream producer Mackie's of Scotland.
The joint venture was launched in 2009 under the Mackie's of Scotland brand.
Crisp production will continue at Errol but will switch to a new brand in the middle of next year.
Mackie's at Taypack, which produces more than two million bags of crisps each month, is now wholly owned by the Taylor family.
The company said the new brand would "reflect the Taylor family's ownership".
Managing director James Taylor said: "This next exciting stage in our development is made possible by the success of the joint venture to date, in particular the expertise and support from Mackie's.
"We have some exciting growth plans and innovative products in the pipeline, which will ensure the continued success of the business under its new brand in the years ahead."
Mac Mackie, managing director of Aberdeenshire-based Mackie's of Scotland, said: "We are delighted to have been able to play our part in establishing a quality snack business in Scotland and look forward to seeing the new brand grow and succeed.
"Innovation and progression are at the heart of Mackie's, and we will continue the development of our premium ice cream and chocolate ranges at the heart of our success."
In February, Mackie's at Taypack announced plans to double the size of its Perthshire factory this year, despite recruitment and supply challenges.
The company, which makes crisps, popcorn and other snacks, said the expansion would allow it to ramp up production of key lines.