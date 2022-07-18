Surf park plans for Craigpark Quarry secure £26m investment

An artist's impression of how the park might look

Plans to create Scotland's first artificial surf park have been boosted by £26m in funding from the Scottish National Investment Bank.

The Wavegarden Scotland redevelopment of Craigpark Quarry near Ratho, Edinburgh, will see the creation of a 23-hectare country park.

It will provide year-round inland surfing after its anticipated opening in 2024.

More than 100 jobs are expected to be created.

The complex will include holiday lodges and a central hub building.

Construction work is expected to start soon.

The project will involve the installation of underwater technology that can create waves - from slow moving white water for beginners through to powerful barrels up to two metres (6.5ft) high for experts.

The surf park will be built in a quarry near Ratho

Scottish National Investment Bank director Susan Campbell described the project as "exciting, innovative and ambitious".

She added: "The bank's backing will regenerate a derelict site, increase access to the natural environment, help to restore biodiversity and stimulate tourism.

"Once complete, Wavegarden Scotland will provide a world-class outdoor facility for everyone to enjoy, enabling important health and well-being benefits as well as a nationally important leisure facility."

Lender OakNorth Bank is supporting the construction of the new facility with a £25.2m loan.

Backing is also being provided by BAE Systems Pension Fund IM, which will purchase the park through a sale-and-lease-back arrangement once construction is complete.

Lothians MSP Sue Webber said: "Bringing a world-class outdoor facility like this to Ratho will be an exciting asset to the community along with jobs and a genuine economic boost to the region."

