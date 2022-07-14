Glencraft factory creditors in line for legacy payout
Creditors who lost out when a furniture factory went bust 13 years ago are in line for a surprise payout after it emerged that a "substantial" legacy had been left to the business.
The announcement was made by liquidators for the Royal Aberdeen Workshops for the Blind and Disabled, which traded as Glencraft.
They said the legacy had only recently come to light following a bereavement.
It is understood to be a low six-figure sum.
The FRP Advisory partners who managed the original liquidation have been reappointed to manage the legacy funds.
They are urging creditors to contact their Aberdeen office to register their claims.
Founded in 1843, Glencraft ceased trading in 2009 with the loss of more than 50 jobs for blind and disabled workers.
The workshop - whose clients included the Royal Family - was sold later to a new social enterprise, Glencraft (Aberdeen) Ltd, which continues to trade at a different site in Aberdeen.
The liquidators stressed that the legacy bequeathed to the original business was "entirely unconnected" to Glencraft (Aberdeen).
Joint liquidator Iain Fraser said: "The Royal Aberdeen Workshops for the Blind and Disabled was a highly-regarded enterprise with a reputation for excellence across the UK.
"The legacy has only recently come to light following a bereavement and we are asking creditors to contact us so that matters can be concluded promptly."