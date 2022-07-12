AGS Airports chief executive Derek Provan to step down
The boss of one of the UK's largest regional airport groups has announced that he is to step down.
AGS Airports chief executive Derek Provan will leave the company at the end of March next year to "pursue other challenges".
AGS owns Aberdeen International, Glasgow and Southampton airports.
Mr Provan, who joined the group in 2018, has steered AGS through a turbulent period for the aviation industry.
Over the past two years, airports and airlines have faced major disruption as a result of the pandemic.
Mr Provan, who started his aviation career in 1998 at Glasgow Airport, joined AGS from Heathrow where he was chief operating officer. Before that, he spent three years as managing director of Aberdeen International Airport.
'Time is right'
Mr Provan said: "I have worked in aviation for almost 25 years and feel the time is now right to step away to pursue other challenges.
"Our airports are more than important pieces of infrastructure and throughout my time at AGS, I've always been very conscious of the important role they play in driving prosperity for the communities we serve.
"We have built a highly capable team at AGS and my focus over the coming nine months will be to support them in restoring the vital connectivity that will allow our regions to thrive."
AGS chairwoman Lena Wilson thanked Mr Provan for his "unwavering commitment".
She added: "Not only has he navigated AGS through the recent downturn which brought much of our industry to a standstill, he has fostered extremely positive relationships with local and national government, and perhaps more importantly, with all our employees."