Mark Logan named as Scotland's first chief entrepreneur
- Published
A former top executive at online travel firm Skyscanner has been appointed as Scotland's first chief entrepreneur.
Mark Logan will act as a senior adviser to the Scottish government as part of its national strategy for economic transformation.
His role will include building a network of support for start-ups and scale-ups in Scotland.
The Scottish government said the new role would "ensure entrepreneurship is embedded in the economy".
Mr Logan, who was chief operating officer of Skyscanner until 2016, has been acting as an adviser to the Scottish government on technology policy.
Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said Mr Logan would be "a brilliant asset" to the Scottish government.
She added: "We've already drawn on his expertise in developing the STER (Scottish Tech Ecosystem Review) report and enhancing Scotland's tech credentials.
"Now we are ready to take this to the next level and ensure entrepreneurial thinking and skillsets are enshrined in the curriculum and across the public, private and social enterprise sectors."
Mr Logan, whose new role will include supporting the work of the forthcoming Stewart Review of women in enterprise, said he was looking forward to helping boost entrepreneurialism across the economy.
He added: "There are so many innovative, creative enterprises across Scotland, and part of the task ahead is to provide the best possible environment in which they can thrive.
"A still greater opportunity is to free the untapped entrepreneurial potential of our people, and to ensure that every citizen has equal access to that opportunity."