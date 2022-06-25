Scottish port operator to invest £17m in new cranes
- Published
The operator of Greenock Ocean Terminal is placing a £17m order for two cranes.
Peel Ports said the tender would help to "future-proof" the freight port as it prepares to accommodate increased demand from cargo owners.
It will be the largest single investment made at the container terminal since it opened in 1969.
Peel Ports said it would also help give shipping companies "reliable access" to major import and export centres in the UK.
The commission of the cranes at Scotland's deepest container terminal comes amid the ongoing construction of a purpose-built multi-agency border control post.
Peel Ports said the post was required to allow all commodities to be imported and exported in the face of changing legislative requirements due to Brexit.
'Significant commission'
The terminal currently accounts for 60,000 containers per year - a third of all containers coming into Scotland.
Once the contract is awarded, it is expected the work will take 18 months.
Clydeport port director at Peel Ports, Jim McSporran, said: "The commission of two new cranes will be significant for Greenock Ocean Terminal and will contribute to the continuing growth seen in recent times.
"Throughout the last two years, we have seen some significant changes in the supply chain and trading patterns due to Covid-19 and Brexit and by investing in our infrastructure, we are ensuring the future of the terminal."
Peel Ports said the terminal was set to experience its busiest year for cruise ship numbers since before the pandemic.
Ship visits are expected to double this season, with 74 cruise liners booked into the Inverclyde town's new dedicated pontoon in 2022.