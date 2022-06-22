Laundry creates 80 jobs in Perth in post-lockdown rebound
- Published
A laundry and textile rental company is creating 80 new jobs to meet demand as it re-opens a site in Perth.
Fishers closed the site in May 2020 during the first Covid lockdown but anticipates washing, drying and ironing more than two million items weekly by mid-summer.
The company is now recruiting to expand its workforce and aims to hire 80 people by September.
It said high demand in the hospitality sector had prompted the re-opening.
During the lockdown, sites at Cupar in Fife, Coatbridge in Lanarkshire and Newcastle were kept open to provide bedding and towels for care homes and hotels accommodating frontline workers, but the Perth site was closed.
The site, on the Inveralmond Industrial Estate, has now undergone a full refurbishment.
Michael Jones, managing director of Fishers, part of the K-Bro group of companies, said: "It's been a hard road out of Covid, but we view the re-opening of our Perth facility as a major milestone, both for the Scottish hospitality sector and for Fishers.
"Like the rest of the commercial world, we are currently facing a global supply chain crisis, sky high energy costs and staff recruitment and retention challenges, but we remain committed to supporting the hospitality sector as, together, we recover from the impact of the last two years."
David Emslie, general manager at Fishers, added: "We're thrilled to be re-opening our Perth laundry.
"It was heart-breaking when we had to close our Perth laundry in 2020 and that strength of feeling is matched only by our delight at re-opening Fishers Perth now."
Roles at the company are advertised on the Fishers' recruitment website.