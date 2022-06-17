Plans for Rosyth-Zeebrugge ferry service unveiled
- Published
A direct ferry link between Scotland and mainland Europe could be restored as early as next year under a deal struck between two shipping companies.
Danish-owned ferry operator DFDS has signed an agreement with Ptarmigan Shipping to investigate the possibility of a new route between Rosyth and the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.
They have set a target date of 2023 for freight services.
A further study is being carried out regarding future passenger business.
In 2018, DFDS axed its freight service between Rosyth and Zeebrugge in Belgium following a fire on one of its ships. The route had been operating since 2002.
A DFDS spokeswoman said: "At DFDS, we're always looking for opportunities to grow our network and can confirm that we are investigating the possibility of a new ferry route between Rosyth and Zeebrugge.
"This is all subject to the support we can get from the market and stakeholders, which will be our focus during the next few months."
'Great step forward'
The local SNP MP for Rosyth, Douglas Chapman, said the announcement had been the "culmination of months and months of work".
He said: "Following Brexit we have identified many exporters who are keen to use a more direct route into key EU markets, and every avenue is being explored to boost trade using this new, cost-effective ferry service.
"The signing of this agreement is a great step forward."
The Alba MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, Neale Hanvey, said: "This is a welcome development but it requires direct investment and political will to turn this possibility into a reality.
"It is now necessary for everyone to work together, both the UK and Scottish governments, Fife Council and the local chamber of commerce to make sure that we grasp the opportunities to restore the direct ferry links with mainland Europe that Scotland needs."