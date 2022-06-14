Scottish unemployment remains at record low
Unemployment in Scotland is still at a record low, according to the latest figures.
Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showed the unemployment rate for those aged 16 and over was 3.2% between February and April this year - the same rate as the previous quarter.
Across the UK, the unemployment rate was 3.8%.
In Scotland, the employment rate rose by one percentage point on the previous quarter, to 75.5%.
Separate early estimates from the HMRC showed there were 2.42 million payrolled employees in Scotland in May. That is 37,000 more than in February 2020, before the pandemic.
However, the ONS data showed that regular pay across the UK fell during the last quarter at the fastest rate in more than a decade, when taking into account rising prices.
Between February and April, pay excluding bonuses was down 2.2% from a year earlier when adjusted for inflation.
'Resilience is clear'
Scotland's Employment Minister Richard Lochhead said the latest labour market figures showed that "the resilience of the Scottish economy is clear".
He added: "While today's figures show a strong recovery in Scotland's labour market, we continue to face economic challenges with the rising cost of living, the continued impact of Brexit, and recovery from the effects of the pandemic and the economic consequences of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.
"The Scottish government is firmly focused on delivering the ambitious National Strategy for Economic Transformation, which will help us build an economy of secure, sustainable and satisfying jobs."
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the ONS figures showed that the UK jobs market "remains robust with redundancies at an all-time low."
"Helping people into work is the best way to support families in the long term, and we are continuing to support people into new and better jobs," he said.
"We are also providing immediate help with rising prices - eight million of the most vulnerable families will receive at least £1,200 of direct payments this year, with all families receiving £400."