Government admits funding gap on roads and infrastructure projects
By Douglas Fraser
Business and economy editor, Scotland
- Published
The Scottish government has admitted it does not have the capital funding it needs to meet its public commitments to major infrastructure projects.
Spending on infrastructure such as roads faces delay or cancellation under plans currently being drawn up.
Funding for major projects running to the end of the decade is no longer being confirmed.
Specifics may become clear with the publication of Transport Scotland's spending plans for the year ahead.
That will reflect changed priorities following the governing deal agreed with Green MSPs last autumn, ahead of new commitments that accompanied the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.
Transport Scotland's plans are to be published later on Tuesday.
They will reflect a budget in which capital spending on "support for active travel", such as cycle lanes and walking, is more than doubling from £114m this year to £259m in both 2024-25 and 2025-26.
At the same time, the motorways and trunk roads capital budget is falling from £411m this year to £377m in 2025-26.
Health and social care capital spending is budgeted to fall from £554m this year to £443m next year, remaining at the lower level for three years.
The shortfall in funds was set out in a "targeted capital review" published last week at the same time as a much wider "resources review", which saw a "reset" of day-to-day spending and real-terms cuts for a wide range of public services.
The capital review was lower key and unclear about the implications. Finance Secretary Kate Forbes stated: "It will not be possible to meet all of our commitments within the funding available."
The Scottish government capital spending review document puts some of the blame for the changes on allocations of capital funds by the Treasury in its spending review published last autumn. These are 5% lower than the Scottish government expected.
The St Andrew's House review says the allocation of capital funds by the Treasury "places significant additional pressure on our capital programme and will curtail efforts to reduce emissions and adapt to the changing climate".
More significant problems are arising from the inflation of costs and supply chain disruption to construction projects, which the finance secretary blames on Brexit, energy inflation and war in Ukraine.
The Office for National Statistics estimates inflation on new construction projects is running at 8%, and on housing at nearly 11%.
The document states: "The challenging external market conditions of inflation and supply chain impacts are already causing delays and placing pressure on budgets associated with certain projects.
"Reflecting this, as well as the challenging fiscal position, within this targeted review of the 2021 Capital Spending Review, there are a number of areas where the funding profile has had to be slowed down - such as road improvement programmes."
That could have an impact on upgrading of the A9 between Inverness and Perth, the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness, and the A75 linking Dumfries with Stranraer.
Broken pledge
However, when asked last week about specifics, Transport Scotland, the government's agency, declined to give any.
A spokesman said only: "Decisions on future spending priorities will be made by Scottish ministers as part of the annual budget setting process."
The agency's review of recent spending and plans for the year ahead is expected today.
The review said one of the pledges ministers are having to break is on maintenance: "It is now unlikely that the Capital Spending Review's ambition to double the level of spending on maintenance of infrastructure will be reached.
"These are not choices that the (Scottish) government has taken lightly and it will ensure that the maintenance of our assets will still be prioritised where possible".
The review also looked beyond 2026 and into the next capital spending programme, saying: "For a small number of major projects and programmes which span this and future spending review periods, due to the uncertainty about long term pricing and market conditions, funding is not able to be confirmed in full at this time."