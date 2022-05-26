FirstGroup considers renewed takeover bid
Shares in transport giant FirstGroup have risen sharply after its board confirmed it was considering a renewed takeover bid.
The bid from investment fund I Squared values the firm at a minimum of nearly £900m, with a possible £350m on top of that, depending on future results.
Previous offers from the same company have been rejected by FirstGroup.
The variation in the Aberdeen-based firm's valuation depends on how well those divisions perform.
At 11.00 on Thursday, its share price was up by about 8%, at 128.90.
In a statement, the board said it had received "a series of unsolicited, conditional proposals" from I Squared Capital Advisors, and was evaluating the latest approach.
It added: "FirstGroup shareholders are strongly advised to take no action in relation to the approach from I Squared.
"A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate."
The bus and train operator sold its US divisions in yellow school buses and Greyhound coaches last year for $3.3bn.
Last week, another investment fund bidding to take over Scotland's other major transport firm, Stagecoach, reached the threshold of acceptances by shareholders - meaning the bid has been successful.