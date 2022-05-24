More than 1,150 empty Scottish homes returned to use
More than 1,150 empty properties were brought back into use across Scotland last year, according to a new report.
The Scottish Empty Homes Partnership (SEHP), which is funded by the Scottish government, found that almost 70% of the properties had been empty for at least two years.
The number of privately-owned homes returned to use was 35% up on 2020-21.
However, the total for 2021 was still 18% down on the year before the pandemic struck.
SEHP said the long-term impacts of Covid, along with a rise in the cost of materials, shortages in supplies and a lack of availability of tradespeople, continued to impact the number of homes that could be brought back to use.
SEHP national project manager Shaheena Din said empty homes officers had helped to bring more than 7,700 homes back into use since the partnership was formed in 2010.
Figures published by the Scottish government in December showed that the number of homes which were empty for six months or longer fell by 7.5% last year to 43,766.
However, this was still 6.5% higher than the figure recorded in 2019.
SEHP was established in 2010 to encourage organisations and individuals to bring private sector long-term empty homes back into use, where possible, as social and affordable homes to help reduce housing need.
According to the partnership, 24 of Scotland's 32 councils reported having an empty homes service.
However, several local authorities advised SEHP that since the pandemic, empty homes work had been deprioritised, or in the case of one council, completely stopped.
The report highlighted calls by empty homes officers and local authorities across the country for further powers to be introduced to prevent homes from being left to deteriorate indefinitely "at a time when Scotland desperately needs more homes".
It added: "We would like to see the Scottish government working with local authorities as they take forward the planned modernisation of the compulsory purchase system and consider if further powers might be needed to help manage existing housing stock, including empty homes."
'Warm, safe home'
Housing Secretary Shona Robison said: "We want everyone to have a warm, safe home that meets their needs and we know good housing can support health, wellbeing, life chances and job prospects.
"That is why one of our Housing to 2040 priorities is to make best use of existing stock, including empty homes, and I'd like to thank empty homes officers for their hard work and dedication in putting this into action.
"We'd like all local authorities to use this approach as part of their housing plans, so even more empty properties can be used as cherished homes once more."