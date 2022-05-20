Museum preserves story of contemporary whisky industry
A new collection of contemporary items reflecting the nation's thriving whisky industry has been unveiled by National Museums Scotland.
The museum has acquired bottled whiskies, packaging and other material spanning more than a decade of production.
It said they revealed a picture of early 21st Century Scotland that will be "preserved for generations to come".
The announcement came ahead of World Whisky Day on Saturday.
The collection of 14 objects represents the length and breadth of Scotland, from the Scottish Borders to the islands of the Inner Hebrides and Thurso, the most northern town on the British mainland.
They include a bottle from Isle of Raasay Distillery, which is textured with fossil details from the region's geological topography.
Torabhaig Distillery's Allt Gleann single malt, named after one of the burns that provide the distillery with spring water, has also been added to the collection.
National Museums Scotland said the collection also considered the relationship between distilleries and Scottish makers.
A 25ml measure created by Skye-based potter Katharina Lenz for Torabhaig Distillery shows the ways in which the island's creative community is stimulated and supported by the local whisky industry, curators said.
A backpack from a collaboration between the Isle of Jura Distillery and accessories brand Trakke will also be preserved in the collection.
It was produced in Glasgow with materials sourced from across Scotland, including waxed cotton from Dundee that has been dyed with lichen native to Jura.
Whisky, which is Scotland's largest food and drink export, has undergone a period of growth and reinvention in recent years, according to the museum.
Laura Scobie, doctorial researcher at the University of Edinburgh and National Museums Scotland, said the items "not only provide an insight into one of our leading industries but reveal a picture of Scotland in the early 21st century that will now be preserved for generations to come".
She said: "I'm delighted to add such fascinating examples of material culture associated with contemporary Scottish whisky to the national collection, from actual bottles of whisky to surprising artistic responses from local makers."