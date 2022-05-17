Unemployment in Scotland falls to record low
Unemployment in Scotland dropped to a record low in the last quarter, according to the latest figures.
Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showed the unemployment rate for people aged over 16 between January and March was 3.2%, down 0.9% on the previous quarter.
The employment rate for those aged 16 to 64 was 75.6%, an increase of 1.4%.
Across the UK, the employment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points on the quarter to 75.7%.
However, UK wages suffered a sharp fall of 1.2% between January and March.
"There continued to be a mixed picture for the labour market," said the ONS.
Scotland's employment minister Richard Lochhead said: "While we continue to face economic challenges, with the rising cost of living, the negative effects of Brexit and the economic impacts of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Scottish government remains committed to doing all we can to help our economy recover."