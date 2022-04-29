Chivas Brothers to invest £88m in two distilleries
Scotch whisky maker Chivas Brothers has announced plans to invest £88m in two of its Speyside-based single malt distilleries.
The company said the investment in Aberlour and Miltonduff would go into upgrading "sustainable distillation technologies" at the sites.
The move will also increase its total production capacity by 14 million litres of alcohol a year.
Chivas is part of French drinks giant Pernod Ricard.
In a statement, Chivas said the investment would help accelerate its goal of reaching "carbon neutral distillation" by 2026, with the installation of new bio plants and high-efficiency fan technology for pot still distillation across both sites.
Last year, the company announced plans to roll out the technology "across all viable sites" in its portfolio by 2026, following a pilot study at its Glentauchers distillery.
It said the study resulted in energy reductions of 90% on a single pot still.
Chivas Brothers chairman and chief executive Jean-Etienne Gourgues said: "This expansion will allow us to increase our volume to capitalise on the increased demand and interest in Scotch, but also supports our drive to reduce emissions in line with our sustainability ambitions.
"We're once again betting big on the future of Scotch so we can bring in new consumers to the category and continue to shape a sustainable future of whisky."
The Aberlour distillery, which has been producing whisky since 1879, will see its production capacity double to 7.8 million litres of alcohol per year. There are also plans to upgrade its visitor centre.
Miltonduff's expansion will consist of a new "sustainable distillery" built next to the existing facility.
The distillery, which will include a bio plant and evaporator, will add 10 million litres of alcohol per year to total production capacity.
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: "It's great to see Chivas Brothers adopt new ground-breaking energy-efficient technology, helping deliver the government's Net Zero strategy, and maximising export opportunities through green UK innovation."
Both sites are expected to be operating at full production capacity by mid-2025.