Ticket sale on cross-border train journeys Published 1 hour ago

Image source, LNER

A temporary sale on train tickets will see prices on some cross-border rail services cut by half for a period during the spring.

The promotional tickets went on sale on Tuesday, as part of an initiative to encourage people to travel more.

The tickets will be available for more than a million journeys across the UK taken in April and May.

However, the sale does not apply to ScotRail, which covers all services in Scotland which do not cross the border.

Cross-border services are run by other operators, who are participating in the promotion.

What services will the discounted tickets be available on?

Discounted tickets went on sale at 10:00 on Tuesday, and can be booked for some journeys made between 25 April and 27 May.

They are available on some cross-border services running to and from Scotland.

Those are operated by the likes of LNER, Avanti West Cost, TransPennine Express and Cross Country.

For example, some advance Edinburgh-London journeys have been cut from £44 to £22 on LNER.

And a trip from Glasgow to London has been reduced to £26 on some Avanti services.

Glasgow to Penrith fares start from £8 and the journey to Carlisle is available for £5.

Are any journeys within Scotland included?

In some cases, a limited number of tickets for journeys within Scotland will be available as part of the sale.

For example, the LNER service from Scotland to London originates in Aberdeen and so some tickets travelling from Aberdeen to Edinburgh on 28 April were available for £8.10 instead of for £14.80.

A similar ScotRail service was on sale on Tuesday at a cost of £12.90.

Why are ScotRail services not included?

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Labour wants to see train fares cut in half for three months to help commuters with bills

The promotion only covers operators franchised under the UK government.

Transport is devolved to Holyrood, and ScotRail is run by a company owned by the Scottish government.

Until last month, it had been operated by Abellio. But it had its franchise ended early amid criticism of the quality of the service.

Why is the sale happening?

The discounted tickets are part of an initiative organised by the UK government to ease cost of living pressures on struggling households, and provide a boost to domestic tourism.

It is hoped that the sale will encourage people back onto the railways and fill seats which would otherwise have been empty.

The UK government said the initiative was commercially funded and had received no government money. Therefore there was no extra money coming to the Scottish government as a result.

The Scottish government said it was working with ScotRail to develop promotions offering "lower-still" fares.

What do passengers think about rail prices?

Image source, Getty Images

Robert Samson, of the consumer organisation Transport Focus, said the group's research had suggested value for money was the biggest driver for passenger satisfaction.

He said the sale could be one part of a jigsaw used to get passengers back into the habit of getting the train.

About 285 million rail passenger journeys were made in Britain in the last three months of 2021 - just 62% of the levels seen before the pandemic, according to the Office of Rail and Road.

Mr Samson stressed it was important to get commuters back to using the railways to get to and from work, and not just for leisure.

He said it would be necessary to consider a range of mechanisms and different types of tickets suitable for commuters, including more flexible ticket options to support hybrid working.

Now that ScotRail had been taken into public ownership, he said it was time to look at how passengers could be attracted back to the railways over the summer and consider what the future would look like for Scotland's train services.