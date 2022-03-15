Slight fall in unemployment in Scotland
- Published
Unemployment in Scotland dropped slightly in the last quarter, according to latest figures.
Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showed the unemployment rate for people aged over 16, between November 2021 and January 2022, was 3.8%, down 0.3% on the previous quarter.
There were 2.55 million people aged 16-64 in employment in Scotland during this period.
In that age group, 104,000 people were unemployed.
The employment rate for those aged 16 to 64 was 74.5%, a drop of 0.1% on the three-month period before that.
This was below the UK-wide employment rate of 75.6% for that age group while the unemployment rate for those aged 16 and over was 3.9%.
Economic challenges
Employment Minister Richard Lochhead said the figures reflected the emergence of the Omicron variant at the end of last year, when it was necessary to implement strict public health measures.
He said: "While we continue to face economic challenges, especially with the rising cost of living and the potential economic impacts of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Scottish government remains committed to doing all we can to help our economy recover.
"The new National Strategy for Economic Transformation will help us build an economy of secure, sustainable and satisfying jobs.
"We are also investing an additional £68.3m in employability and training to help businesses address skills shortages and help build a fairer, more prosperous economy for everyone."