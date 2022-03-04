BBC News

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr cuts ties with Russian market

Image source, AG Barr
AG Barr says it will no longer sell Irn-Bru concentrate to the Russian market

The makers of Irn-Bru are to cut their ties with the Russian market as a result of the war in Ukraine.

AG Barr has had a franchise agreement in Russia for the Irn-Bru brand for more than 20 years, most recently with the Moscow Brewing Company (MBC).

Under the deal, MBC bought concentrate from Barr for production locally.

But on Friday, Cumbernauld-based Barr said: "Given the actions of the Russian state, we will not fulfil any further orders to this market."

Barr pointed out that concentrate was only purchased on a "relatively infrequent" basis, and that Russia was only a small part of its international business. In the context of the overall group, it accounted for less than 0.1% of group turnover.

Irn-Bru became popular in Russia in the 1990s. By 2002, it was the third best selling soft drink in Moscow, beaten only by Coca Cola and Pepsi.

