South Ayrshire school bus company goes into liquidation
A bus company which provided school transport across Ayrshire has ceased trading due to the impact of remote learning during the pandemic.
Keenan of Ayr called in liquidators on 16 February after it suffered cash flow problems, with 18 staff made redundant.
The firm operated 18 buses and coaches from its base in Coalhall near Ayr and also provided private hire contracts.
Provisional liquidators Begbies Traynor said it had ensured all the bus company's school routes were covered.
It said talks had been held with Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) and South Ayrshire Council.
Keenan of Ayr held 14 mainstream school transport contracts involving eight schools - which affects 580 pupils.
Thomas McKay, partner at Begbies Traynor, said: "Unfortunately, after the last two years of difficult trading, the business has suffered from a cash flow perspective and latterly proved unviable, due to material decreases in turnover and remote learning for children, resulting in a reduction in the number of buses on the roads and income for the business.
"Alternative operators have been contacted to cover the school bus services in order to minimise disruption to passengers. We are now in the process of dealing with the company's affairs and realising any assets to provide the best return for creditors."
A spokesperson for South Ayrshire Council said the affected schools had been notified as well as parents and carers on 15 February.
They added: "The new contracts put in place were operational from Wednesday 16 February 2022, following the school holiday, with no break in service."