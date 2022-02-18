Scot Brian McBride nominated as next CBI president
A Scot who grew up in a council house in Glasgow has been nominated to take over as president of the leading UK business organisation, the CBI.
Brian McBride, one of eight children, started his business life selling photocopiers for Xerox in the 1970s.
He then joined IBM before being hired by Michael Dell to run Dell's operations in UK and Northern Europe.
He built his career in digital and tech, first as boss of T-Mobile, where he launched 3G in the UK.
He then moved to Amazon as UK chief executive, where he was responsible for building up its UK operations.
Mr McBride was a non-executive director of Celtic between 2005 and 2009.
'Authentic business leader'
Since his retirement, he has undertaken numerous portfolio roles, including chairman of Asos and, most recently, Trainline, as well as being on the board of the BBC.
CBI director-general Tony Danker said he was "hugely excited" by Mr McBride's nomination.
"His career journey makes him an unmistakably authentic business leader who understands the challenges facing local SMEs and global listed firms alike," he said.
"His typical Glaswegian candour combined with his experience in some of the most prestigious boardrooms in the corporate world will prove invaluable to CBI and our members as we work to help them grasp the exciting opportunities in the decade ahead."
Mr McBride's nomination for the role of president will now go forward for a vote among members at the CBI's AGM on 28 June.