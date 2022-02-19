PwC study finds four shops a day lost in Scotland
More than four shops a day on average disappeared from Scotland's main retail areas last year, according to a report.
Data from PwC and the Local Data Company found shopping centres were proportionally hardest hit.
A total of 1,424 chain shops closed, with 673 opening, giving a net loss of 751. The loss for 2020 was 652.
The report said shopping centres were hit particularly hard by closures of fashion retailers, department stores and casual dining restaurant chains.
It suggested that this made them "less attractive destinations in their own right".
Conversely, it found the impact of the pandemic exacerbated the popularity of retail parks. Since restrictions were lifted, footfall recovery was faster in out-of-town centres which benefited from easy access and parking.
The study also suggested that the rate of closures in Scotland accelerated as UK government support through the pandemic was wound down.
The rate of closures in Scotland was third fastest in the 11 nations and regions in Great Britain examined in the study.
Only East of England and West Midlands saw a sharper increase.
PwC said that the number of shops across Scotland's high streets, shopping centres and retail parks had steadily declined in recent years, with net losses being recorded in each year since at least 2016.
'Enormous flux'
The last two years have seen the demise of some large fashion and department store chains which were on the brink of collapse.
However, the study said that with these stores now shut, future closures should begin to level off, and the number of closures is therefore expected to slow through 2022.
Jason Higgs, head of retail for PwC Scotland, said: "The retail industry is going through a period of enormous flux and in the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh there are already some radical plans emerging to repurpose city centres.
"We're seeing everything from flats and hotels to adventure golf courses emerge from the chrysalises of boarded-up shops and it is this entrepreneurial flair along with bold action from local authorities and landlords that will entice consumers back into their high streets."