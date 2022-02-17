Mackie's at Taypack set to ramp up production
- Published
A Scottish snack brand has revealed plans to double the size of its Perthshire factory this year, despite recruitment and supply challenges.
Errol-based Mackie's at Taypack, which makes crisps, popcorn and other snacks, said the expansion would allow it to ramp up production of key lines.
The move has come after Mackie's reported a 22% increase in annual turnover last year, to £10.8m.
It now produces more than half a million packs of product per week.
The firm was formed in 2009 as a standalone joint venture with Mackie's of Scotland, the Aberdeenshire ice cream and chocolate producer.
Mackie's at Taypack managing director James Taylor said: "Our customers have turned to something they love and a small treat they can enjoy in moderation.
"This hasn't stopped them trying something a bit different and we've taken risks - with multiple launches across seasonal and world-first flavours providing a lot of excitement.
"Our biggest challenges reflect the wider recruitment and supply crises - and we will be working hard to ensure neither become barriers to continued growth of the scale we've been able to deliver."
Last year the company launched six new products across its portfolio.
It sold 230,000 units of Boxing day curry crisps in the run up to Christmas, with its sticky toffee pudding popcorn adding more than 160,000 sales.
Festive packs were up 47% on the previous year, reaching more than £2.25m.
James Taylor runs the family-owned business alongside his father George Taylor, who is chairman.
The company currently employs 64 people. It has not said how many new jobs will be created by its expansion.