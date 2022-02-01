US-based resort operator Cove buys Argyll Holidays
- Published
A family-owned chain of Scottish holiday parks has been bought by a US-based international resort operator.
Cove Communities paid an undisclosed amount for Argyll Holidays, which owned eight parks across Argyll and Bute.
Argyll Holidays was established in 1967 by the Campbell family with the development of its flagship park, Drimsynie Estate.
Cove said it was attracted to the firm by "its unique locations and attractive tourism and lifestyle proposition".
Cove UK managing director Mark Seaton said: "Argyll Holidays represents everything that Cove looks for: stunning properties, beautiful and unique locations, and an aspirational lifestyle offering.
"Simply put, they are the best at what they do."
Argyll Holidays director Keith Campbell said: "Whilst we have been approached over the years by different buyers, Cove was the first company that we felt understood what we stand for and could continue what we started."
Cove Communities has been expanding its UK portfolio. Purchases have included sites in West Sussex, Cornwall and Essex.